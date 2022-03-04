Innoviva Inc. [INVA] Stock trading around $19.42 per share: What’s Next?

Innoviva Inc. [NASDAQ: INVA] jumped around 0.74 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $19.42 at the close of the session, up 3.96%. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Innoviva Announces Proposed Offering of $200 Million of Convertible Senior Notes.

Proceeds expected to be used to repurchase a portion of the 2023 Notes, fund capped call transactions, and for general corporate purposes.

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) (the “Company” or “Innoviva”) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $200 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”). The Company also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $40 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes.

Innoviva Inc. stock is now 12.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INVA Stock saw the intraday high of $19.737 and lowest of $18.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.48, which means current price is +28.78% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 869.55K shares, INVA reached a trading volume of 3588632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Innoviva Inc. [INVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVA shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVA stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Innoviva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innoviva Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35.

How has INVA stock performed recently?

Innoviva Inc. [INVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, INVA shares gained by 21.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.28 for Innoviva Inc. [INVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.42, while it was recorded at 19.19 for the last single week of trading, and 15.84 for the last 200 days.

Innoviva Inc. [INVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Innoviva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 75.80 and a Current Ratio set at 75.80.

Earnings analysis for Innoviva Inc. [INVA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Innoviva Inc. go to 19.34%.

Insider trade positions for Innoviva Inc. [INVA]

There are presently around $1,323 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,008,758, which is approximately 1.855% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,800,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $127.03 million in INVA stocks shares; and SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $123.55 million in INVA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Innoviva Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Innoviva Inc. [NASDAQ:INVA] by around 5,549,547 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 5,017,245 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 60,245,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,812,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVA stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,569,980 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,185,086 shares during the same period.