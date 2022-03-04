Histogen Inc. [HSTO] moved up 2.63: Why It’s Important

Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ: HSTO] gained 2.63% or 0.01 points to close at $0.26 with a heavy trading volume of 5036153 shares. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Histogen Announces Closing of $3.5 Million Private Placement.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, announced today the closing of its previously announced private placement for the issuance and sale of 8,235,297 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 8,235,297 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $0.425 per share of common stock and associated warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.425 per share of common stock and are exercisable commencing six months and one day following the date of issuance for a period of five and one-half years from the date of issuance.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the private placement.

It opened the trading session at $0.2557, the shares rose to $0.2922 and dropped to $0.2492, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HSTO points out that the company has recorded -66.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 772.50K shares, HSTO reached to a volume of 5036153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Histogen Inc. [HSTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSTO shares is $2.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Histogen Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for HSTO stock

Histogen Inc. [HSTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.78. With this latest performance, HSTO shares gained by 10.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.86 for Histogen Inc. [HSTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2728, while it was recorded at 0.2476 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6628 for the last 200 days.

Histogen Inc. [HSTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Histogen Inc. [HSTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -568.92 and a Gross Margin at +48.23. Histogen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -911.56.

Return on Total Capital for HSTO is now -71.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -112.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -101.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Histogen Inc. [HSTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.81. Additionally, HSTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Histogen Inc. [HSTO] managed to generate an average of -$987,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Histogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Histogen Inc. [HSTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Histogen Inc. go to 38.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Histogen Inc. [HSTO]

There are presently around $2 million, or 16.70% of HSTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSTO stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 4,941,178, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.03% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 987,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in HSTO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.18 million in HSTO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Histogen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ:HSTO] by around 5,769,770 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 297,202 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,248,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,315,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSTO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,678,752 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 255,258 shares during the same period.