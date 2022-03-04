Hello Group Inc. [MOMO] Revenue clocked in at $2.32 billion, down -5.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Hello Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MOMO] slipped around -0.75 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.52 at the close of the session, down -8.09%. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) (“Hello Group” or the “Company”), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

Hello Group Inc. stock is now -5.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MOMO Stock saw the intraday high of $9.17 and lowest of $8.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.64, which means current price is +1.97% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, MOMO reached a trading volume of 2762056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOMO shares is $15.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Hello Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Hello Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15.70, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Hold rating on MOMO stock. On March 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MOMO shares from 16.10 to 19.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hello Group Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOMO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

How has MOMO stock performed recently?

Hello Group Inc. [MOMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.71. With this latest performance, MOMO shares dropped by -14.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.02 for Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.43, while it was recorded at 9.33 for the last single week of trading, and 11.88 for the last 200 days.

Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hello Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hello Group Inc. go to -1.26%.

Insider trade positions for Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]

There are presently around $916 million, or 73.30% of MOMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOMO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 10,291,698, which is approximately -4.48% of the company’s market cap and around 3.19% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 10,003,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.73 million in MOMO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $81.06 million in MOMO stock with ownership of nearly 18.045% of the company’s market capitalization.

91 institutional holders increased their position in Hello Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MOMO] by around 16,468,010 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 10,577,949 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 71,821,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,867,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOMO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,553,860 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,851,476 shares during the same period.