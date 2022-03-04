Gogo Inc. [GOGO] gain 19.51% so far this year. What now?

Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOGO] gained 18.37% on the last trading session, reaching $16.17 price per share at the time. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Gogo Announces Record Fourth Quarter and 2021 Financial Results, Provides 2022 Guidance and Updates Long-Term Targets.

Fourth Quarter Revenue of $92.3 million, up 19% Year-over-Year, Net Income from Continuing Operations of $209.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $39.6 million.

Full Year Revenue of $335.7 million, up 24% Year-over-Year, Net Income from Continuing Operations of $156.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $151.0 million.

Gogo Inc. represents 109.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.70 billion with the latest information. GOGO stock price has been found in the range of $14.70 to $16.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 619.74K shares, GOGO reached a trading volume of 3849476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gogo Inc. [GOGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOGO shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gogo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $13 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Gogo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $14, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on GOGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gogo Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOGO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for GOGO stock

Gogo Inc. [GOGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.40. With this latest performance, GOGO shares gained by 26.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.84 for Gogo Inc. [GOGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.21, while it was recorded at 14.28 for the last single week of trading, and 13.24 for the last 200 days.

Gogo Inc. [GOGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Gogo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Gogo Inc. [GOGO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gogo Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gogo Inc. [GOGO]

There are presently around $1,082 million, or 72.50% of GOGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOGO stocks are: GTCR LLC with ownership of 31,739,011, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 4,604,788 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.9 million in GOGO stocks shares; and TENZING GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $60.1 million in GOGO stock with ownership of nearly 4.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gogo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOGO] by around 8,927,360 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 5,844,889 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 64,416,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,188,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOGO stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,670,006 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,264,188 shares during the same period.