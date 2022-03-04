Fortive Corporation [FTV] moved down -2.06: Why It’s Important

Fortive Corporation [NYSE: FTV] closed the trading session at $62.88 on 03/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $62.29, while the highest price level was $64.46. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Fortive Announces Share Repurchase Authorization for up to 20 Million Shares.

Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which Fortive may purchase up to 20 million shares of Fortive’s common stock.

James A. Lico, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Opportunistically repurchasing our stock underscores our conviction in our strategy, the sustainable competitive advantages for our operating companies, and also reflects our confidence in the strength of our free cash flow. Our capital allocation focus remains the pursuit of disciplined M&A. With the repurchase program in place, we have another lever to enhance total shareholder returns.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.58 percent and weekly performance of -2.31 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, FTV reached to a volume of 5074537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTV shares is $84.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Fortive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Fortive Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on FTV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortive Corporation is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38.

Fortive Corporation [FTV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.31. With this latest performance, FTV shares dropped by -10.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.74 for Fortive Corporation [FTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.42, while it was recorded at 64.14 for the last single week of trading, and 72.26 for the last 200 days.

Fortive Corporation [FTV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortive Corporation [FTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.47 and a Gross Margin at +57.23. Fortive Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.78.

Fortive Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fortive Corporation [FTV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortive Corporation go to 37.89%.

Fortive Corporation [FTV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,817 million, or 96.60% of FTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,567,233, which is approximately 0.174% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,420,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.15 billion in FTV stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.43 billion in FTV stock with ownership of nearly 20.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortive Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 394 institutional holders increased their position in Fortive Corporation [NYSE:FTV] by around 22,891,610 shares. Additionally, 306 investors decreased positions by around 20,560,325 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 296,373,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 339,825,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTV stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,751,949 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 5,623,707 shares during the same period.