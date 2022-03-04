For Union Pacific Corporation [UNP], Analyst sees a rise to $247. What next?

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.22% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.52%. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Union Pacific Corporation Executives to Address the Barclays 2022 Industrial Select Conference.

Lance Fritz, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, and Jennifer Hamann, executive vice president and chief financial officer, of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) will address the Barclays 2022 Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific’s website at www.up.com/investor. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter.

Over the last 12 months, UNP stock rose by 27.04%. The one-year Union Pacific Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.55. The average equity rating for UNP stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $159.85 billion, with 640.30 million shares outstanding and 633.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, UNP stock reached a trading volume of 7215656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $270.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $240 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $242 to $250, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on UNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 6.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 48.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

UNP Stock Performance Analysis:

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.52. With this latest performance, UNP shares gained by 3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.83 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 246.68, while it was recorded at 248.52 for the last single week of trading, and 229.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Union Pacific Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.83 and a Gross Margin at +48.22. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.20.

Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

UNP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 16.75%.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $127,580 million, or 81.20% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,665,479, which is approximately -0.964% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,822,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.56 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.93 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly 0.399% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Union Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,201 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 26,596,283 shares. Additionally, 923 investors decreased positions by around 20,414,761 shares, while 349 investors held positions by with 458,518,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 505,529,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 316 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,377,704 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 2,014,583 shares during the same period.