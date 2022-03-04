For Okta Inc. [OKTA], Analyst sees a drop to $225. What next?

Okta Inc. [NASDAQ: OKTA] plunged by -$14.72 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $177.95 during the day while it closed the day at $167.98. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Okta to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Okta Inc. stock has also loss -3.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OKTA stock has declined by -15.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.55% and lost -25.07% year-on date.

The market cap for OKTA stock reached $25.57 billion, with 153.76 million shares outstanding and 147.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, OKTA reached a trading volume of 5246729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Okta Inc. [OKTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKTA shares is $271.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKTA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Okta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $275 to $235. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Okta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $250 to $200, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on OKTA stock. On March 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OKTA shares from 310 to 260.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Okta Inc. is set at 11.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKTA in the course of the last twelve months was 216.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

OKTA stock trade performance evaluation

Okta Inc. [OKTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.22. With this latest performance, OKTA shares dropped by -16.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.90 for Okta Inc. [OKTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 195.99, while it was recorded at 179.01 for the last single week of trading, and 230.27 for the last 200 days.

Okta Inc. [OKTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Okta Inc. [OKTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.44 and a Gross Margin at +69.20. Okta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.88.

Return on Total Capital for OKTA is now -9.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Okta Inc. [OKTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 283.70. Additionally, OKTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Okta Inc. [OKTA] managed to generate an average of -$94,915 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Okta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Okta Inc. [OKTA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Okta Inc. go to 25.00%.

Okta Inc. [OKTA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,208 million, or 82.60% of OKTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,242,424, which is approximately 5.062% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,325,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 billion in OKTA stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.99 billion in OKTA stock with ownership of nearly 9.104% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Okta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 419 institutional holders increased their position in Okta Inc. [NASDAQ:OKTA] by around 15,815,926 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 9,971,844 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 95,765,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,553,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OKTA stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,082,781 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,166,210 shares during the same period.