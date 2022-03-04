For Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE], Analyst sees a drop to $13. What next?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: EOSE] surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.83 during the day while it closed the day at $3.12. The company report on February 25, 2022 that Eos Energy Enterprises Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Announces 2022 Outlook.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EOSE stock has declined by -65.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -77.08% and lost -58.51% year-on date.

The market cap for EOSE stock reached $168.57 million, with 53.64 million shares outstanding and 50.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 650.90K shares, EOSE reached a trading volume of 23420512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $18.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 99.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67.

EOSE stock trade performance evaluation

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, EOSE shares dropped by -24.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.99 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.90, while it was recorded at 2.89 for the last single week of trading, and 11.66 for the last 200 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] shares currently have an operating margin of -17422.83 and a Gross Margin at -2415.53. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31394.52.

Return on Total Capital for EOSE is now -60.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -280.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -282.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.11. Additionally, EOSE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] managed to generate an average of -$818,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $74 million, or 59.10% of EOSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOSE stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 5,369,778, which is approximately -13.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, holding 2,899,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.6 million in EOSE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $7.23 million in EOSE stock with ownership of nearly 26.512% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:EOSE] by around 3,755,141 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,284,404 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 23,206,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,245,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOSE stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 641,154 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 387,883 shares during the same period.