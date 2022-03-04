For Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS], Analyst sees a drop to $65. What next?

Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE: BROS] gained 3.78% or 1.67 points to close at $45.89 with a heavy trading volume of 3765175 shares. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Dutch Bros Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Opened 98 Shops in 2021, Expects At Least 125 Shop Openings in 2022.

System Same Shop Sales Grew 10.1% in Fourth Quarter and 8.4% in 2021.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, BROS reached to a volume of 3765175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BROS shares is $68.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BROS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Dutch Bros Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Dutch Bros Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on BROS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dutch Bros Inc. is set at 4.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for BROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 79.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for BROS stock

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.81.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BROS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.62 for Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.82, while it was recorded at 46.62 for the last single week of trading.

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +34.91. Dutch Bros Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.75.

Return on Total Capital for BROS is now 7.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.18. Additionally, BROS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] managed to generate an average of $931 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.53.Dutch Bros Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BROS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dutch Bros Inc. go to 38.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]

There are presently around $3,650 million, or 51.24% of BROS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BROS stocks are: TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS LP with ownership of 64,465,503, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,427,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.76 million in BROS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $79.82 million in BROS stock with ownership of nearly 18.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dutch Bros Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE:BROS] by around 70,907,672 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 4,570,189 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 7,065,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,543,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BROS stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,363,064 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,540,130 shares during the same period.