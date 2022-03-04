Eversource Energy [ES] fell -8.25% so far this year. What now?

Eversource Energy [NYSE: ES] traded at a high on 03/03/22, posting a 3.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $83.47. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Eversource Energy Reports Full-Year Results.

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) today reported full-year 2021 earnings of $1,220.5 million, or $3.54 per share, compared with earnings of $1,205.2 million, or $3.55 per share, for full-year 2020. Eversource also reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings of $306.7 million, or $0.89 per share, compared with fourth quarter 2020 earnings of $271.9 million, or $0.79 per share.

Results for both years include acquisition-related charges primarily related to the October 2020 acquisition of the assets of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts. Those after-tax charges totaled $6.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $23.6 million for all of 2021, compared with charges of $19.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $32.1 million for all of 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3948331 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eversource Energy stands at 2.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.29%.

The market cap for ES stock reached $28.02 billion, with 344.35 million shares outstanding and 343.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, ES reached a trading volume of 3948331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eversource Energy [ES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ES shares is $90.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ES stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Eversource Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Eversource Energy stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $82 to $87, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on ES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eversource Energy is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has ES stock performed recently?

Eversource Energy [ES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.70. With this latest performance, ES shares dropped by -5.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.18 for Eversource Energy [ES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.32, while it was recorded at 81.65 for the last single week of trading, and 85.54 for the last 200 days.

Eversource Energy [ES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Eversource Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Eversource Energy [ES]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eversource Energy go to 6.50%.

Insider trade positions for Eversource Energy [ES]

There are presently around $22,259 million, or 82.60% of ES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,753,614, which is approximately 0.529% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,646,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.2 billion in ES stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.79 billion in ES stock with ownership of nearly 1.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

375 institutional holders increased their position in Eversource Energy [NYSE:ES] by around 16,614,906 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 13,170,988 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 245,863,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,649,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ES stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,626,120 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 569,805 shares during the same period.