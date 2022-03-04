Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] Revenue clocked in at $19.63 billion, down -10.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE: ETN] surged by $2.8 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $156.20 during the day while it closed the day at $154.97. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Eaton Increases Quarterly Dividend by 7%.

Dividend Payable March 31, 2022.

The Board of Directors of power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per ordinary share, an increase of 7% over its last quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable March 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2022. Eaton has paid dividends on its shares every year since 1923.

Eaton Corporation plc stock has also gained 3.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ETN stock has declined by -4.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.06% and lost -10.33% year-on date.

The market cap for ETN stock reached $60.27 billion, with 398.70 million shares outstanding and 397.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, ETN reached a trading volume of 2861379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETN shares is $182.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Eaton Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $200 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Eaton Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $191 to $189, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on ETN stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ETN shares from 184 to 186.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eaton Corporation plc is set at 4.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETN in the course of the last twelve months was 163.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ETN stock trade performance evaluation

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.10. With this latest performance, ETN shares dropped by -2.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.08 for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.58, while it was recorded at 152.40 for the last single week of trading, and 159.30 for the last 200 days.

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.62 and a Gross Margin at +32.17. Eaton Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.51.

Eaton Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eaton Corporation plc go to 18.61%.

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $47,961 million, or 83.50% of ETN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,026,467, which is approximately 0.475% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,509,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.03 billion in ETN stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $3.91 billion in ETN stock with ownership of nearly 7.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eaton Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 699 institutional holders increased their position in Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE:ETN] by around 16,075,948 shares. Additionally, 609 investors decreased positions by around 13,910,989 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 285,195,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 315,182,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETN stock had 189 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,387,991 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 1,783,163 shares during the same period.