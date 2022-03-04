Citigroup slashes price target on Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] – find out why.

Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXS] price plunged by -0.19 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Citrix® Named to Cloud 500.

Company among top providers of cloud-delivered software to enable hybrid work.

Hybrid work is fast becoming the model of choice for companies around the world. And Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) is among the top providers in enabling it. The company today announced that it has been named to the Cloud 500, a ranking published by Apps Run the World, a leading technology market-research company devoted to the applications space.

A sum of 3638686 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.64M shares. Citrix Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $102.47 and dropped to a low of $101.89 until finishing in the latest session at $102.02.

The one-year CTXS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.13. The average equity rating for CTXS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXS shares is $99.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Citrix Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Citrix Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on CTXS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citrix Systems Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTXS in the course of the last twelve months was 31.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CTXS Stock Performance Analysis:

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, CTXS shares dropped by -0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.62 for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.16, while it was recorded at 102.40 for the last single week of trading, and 102.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citrix Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.08 and a Gross Margin at +76.13. Citrix Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 93.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.18.

Citrix Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

CTXS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTXS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citrix Systems Inc. go to 6.50%.

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,718 million, or 99.33% of CTXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 17,104,797, which is approximately 14.495% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,942,805 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 billion in CTXS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.32 billion in CTXS stock with ownership of nearly 3.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citrix Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXS] by around 15,974,911 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 11,554,491 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 96,897,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,426,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXS stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,336,096 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 4,046,885 shares during the same period.