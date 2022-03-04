Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] is 31.74% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX: LNG] gained 0.11% on the last trading session, reaching $133.61 price per share at the time. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Cheniere and EOG Increase Volume and Extend Term of Long-Term Integrated Production Marketing Transaction.

Transaction Expected to Complete Commercialization of Corpus Christi Stage III Project.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that its subsidiary, Cheniere Corpus Christi Liquefaction Stage III, LLC (“CCL Stage III”), has amended the long-term Integrated Production Marketing (“IPM”) gas supply agreement signed in 2019 with EOG Resources, Inc. (“EOG”) (NYSE: EOG), extending the term and tripling the volume of LNG associated with the natural gas supply under this long-term IPM transaction.

Cheniere Energy Inc. represents 253.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.55 billion with the latest information. LNG stock price has been found in the range of $132.63 to $135.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, LNG reached a trading volume of 3162416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNG shares is $132.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Cheniere Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $65 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Cheniere Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cheniere Energy Inc. is set at 5.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNG in the course of the last twelve months was 22.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for LNG stock

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.38. With this latest performance, LNG shares gained by 16.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.58 for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.02, while it was recorded at 131.69 for the last single week of trading, and 98.48 for the last 200 days.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cheniere Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cheniere Energy Inc. go to 24.02%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]

There are presently around $29,140 million, or 92.00% of LNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,107,371, which is approximately -3.805% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,414,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.32 billion in LNG stocks shares; and ICAHN CARL C, currently with $2.16 billion in LNG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

383 institutional holders increased their position in Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX:LNG] by around 17,853,348 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 19,502,399 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 180,989,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,345,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNG stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,676,326 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,422,771 shares during the same period.