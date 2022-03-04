Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO] is -68.72% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [NASDAQ: CISO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 24.24% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 81.01%. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Cerberus Sentinel Rings The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell Feb. 23.

CEO David Jemmett does the honors marking the cybersecurity services company’s Nasdaq listing.

The market cap for the stock reached $730.41 million, with 116.42 million shares outstanding and 109.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 416.16K shares, CISO stock reached a trading volume of 13124213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CISO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 83.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 67.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

CISO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 81.01. With this latest performance, CISO shares gained by 42.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.33% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CISO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.32 for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.35, while it was recorded at 4.50 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation Fundamentals:

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.