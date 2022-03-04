British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] is 14.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [NYSE: BTI] price plunged by -3.19 percent to reach at -$1.41. The company report on December 20, 2021 that ORIGINAL ARTWORK OF McLAREN RACING ABU DHABI GP LIVERY TO BE MADE AVAILABLE AS A NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) WITH PROCEEDS GOING TO CHARITY.

THE NFT IS A DIGITAL ORIGINAL OF THE ARTWORK CREATED BY RABAB TANTAWY, AN EMERGING MIDDLE EAST-BASED ARTIST.

Due to high demand from fans in both the art and racing worlds, the original artwork that inspired McLaren Racing’s 2021 livery for the final race in Abu Dhabi is being auctioned in digital form with proceeds going to charity.

A sum of 5848058 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.42M shares. British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares reached a high of $43.02 and dropped to a low of $42.30 until finishing in the latest session at $42.85.

The one-year BTI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.36. The average equity rating for BTI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTI shares is $54.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for British American Tobacco p.l.c. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for British American Tobacco p.l.c. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

BTI Stock Performance Analysis:

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.88. With this latest performance, BTI shares dropped by -0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.49 for British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.21, while it was recorded at 44.02 for the last single week of trading, and 38.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into British American Tobacco p.l.c. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.01 and a Gross Margin at +69.30. British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.40.

Return on Total Capital for BTI is now 10.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.42. Additionally, BTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.55.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

BTI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for British American Tobacco p.l.c. go to 4.70%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,419 million, or 6.50% of BTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTI stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 15,176,494, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, holding 14,071,805 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $622.82 million in BTI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $371.3 million in BTI stock with ownership of nearly -19.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in British American Tobacco p.l.c. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. [NYSE:BTI] by around 26,994,158 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 13,969,065 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 81,477,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,440,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTI stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,907,692 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,093,277 shares during the same period.