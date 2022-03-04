Box Inc. [BOX] Revenue clocked in at $839.90 million, up 1.37% YTD: What’s Next?

Box Inc. [NYSE: BOX] price surged by 2.12 percent to reach at $0.55. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Box Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Accelerating Growth, with Revenue Growth of 17% Year-Over-YearFourth Quarter GAAP Operating Margin of Breakeven, Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 21%Fiscal 2022 Combined Revenue Growth + Free Cash Flow Margin of 33%.

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, which ended January 31, 2022.

A sum of 3993032 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.57M shares. Box Inc. shares reached a high of $28.03 and dropped to a low of $26.33 until finishing in the latest session at $26.55.

The one-year BOX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.82. The average equity rating for BOX stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Box Inc. [BOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOX shares is $30.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Box Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $21 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Box Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on BOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Box Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for BOX in the course of the last twelve months was 16.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

BOX Stock Performance Analysis:

Box Inc. [BOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.11. With this latest performance, BOX shares gained by 1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.06 for Box Inc. [BOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.96, while it was recorded at 25.76 for the last single week of trading, and 25.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Box Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Box Inc. [BOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.88 and a Gross Margin at +66.16. Box Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.64.

Return on Total Capital for BOX is now -6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Box Inc. [BOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 429.06. Additionally, BOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 364.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Box Inc. [BOX] managed to generate an average of -$22,458 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Box Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

BOX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Box Inc. go to 8.00%.

Box Inc. [BOX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,221 million, or 86.50% of BOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,338,287, which is approximately -7.05% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,972,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $337.28 million in BOX stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $167.96 million in BOX stock with ownership of nearly 245.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Box Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Box Inc. [NYSE:BOX] by around 20,979,897 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 21,940,981 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 80,955,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,876,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOX stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,056,234 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 13,654,550 shares during the same period.