BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] Revenue clocked in at $16.26 billion, down -14.63% YTD: What’s Next?

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BJ] closed the trading session at $57.17 on 03/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.17, while the highest price level was $59.35. The company report on March 3, 2022 that BJ’s Wholesale Club Announces First Wave of New Club Openings in 2022.

Retailer continues growth across the Eastern United States.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today it is continuing its expansion by opening four new clubs, the first phase of its 2022 development plans.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.63 percent and weekly performance of -8.26 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, BJ reached to a volume of 7069058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BJ shares is $76.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $78 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stock. On October 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BJ shares from 60 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is set at 3.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for BJ in the course of the last twelve months was 15.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

BJ stock trade performance evaluation

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.26. With this latest performance, BJ shares dropped by -7.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.74 for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.99, while it was recorded at 62.66 for the last single week of trading, and 57.16 for the last 200 days.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.23 and a Gross Margin at +19.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for BJ is now 17.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 317.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,014.84. Additionally, BJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 892.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] managed to generate an average of $13,162 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 81.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.89.BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. go to 7.60%.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,979 million, or 95.30% of BJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BJ stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 18,012,736, which is approximately -12.054% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,634,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in BJ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $953.25 million in BJ stock with ownership of nearly 6.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BJ] by around 11,108,695 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 16,021,105 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 109,166,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,296,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BJ stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,517,659 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 772,642 shares during the same period.