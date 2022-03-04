Barrington Research slashes price target on LKQ Corporation [LKQ] – find out why.

LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ: LKQ] plunged by -$0.41 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $47.86 during the day while it closed the day at $46.99. The company report on March 2, 2022 that LKQ Corporation Partners with Women’s Industry Network.

LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq:LKQ) today announced that it will be sponsoring Women’s Industry Network for the first time in 2022 as a Platinum sponsor.

The Women’s Industry Network’s mission is to support and enhance the role of women in the collision repair industry, promoting education, professional advancement and networking. The all-volunteer group represents various collision industry segments including, but not limited to, repair facilities, suppliers, consultants, information providers and insurance companies.

LKQ Corporation stock has also gained 2.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LKQ stock has declined by -16.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.48% and lost -21.72% year-on date.

The market cap for LKQ stock reached $12.90 billion, with 294.03 million shares outstanding and 281.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, LKQ reached a trading volume of 2945205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LKQ Corporation [LKQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LKQ shares is $65.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LKQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for LKQ Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for LKQ Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LKQ Corporation is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for LKQ in the course of the last twelve months was 10.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

LKQ stock trade performance evaluation

LKQ Corporation [LKQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, LKQ shares dropped by -15.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.40 for LKQ Corporation [LKQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.59, while it was recorded at 47.05 for the last single week of trading, and 53.07 for the last 200 days.

LKQ Corporation [LKQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LKQ Corporation [LKQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.42 and a Gross Margin at +38.68. LKQ Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.73.

LKQ Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LKQ Corporation [LKQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LKQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LKQ Corporation go to 33.50%.

LKQ Corporation [LKQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,818 million, or 98.56% of LKQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,113,832, which is approximately 0.242% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,040,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in LKQ stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $831.89 million in LKQ stock with ownership of nearly -18.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LKQ Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 346 institutional holders increased their position in LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ:LKQ] by around 28,460,946 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 32,041,609 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 209,927,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,430,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKQ stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,610,509 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,952,779 shares during the same period.