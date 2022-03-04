Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] gain 13.66% so far this year. What now?

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: MDRX] closed the trading session at $20.97 on 03/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.34, while the highest price level was $21.92. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Constellation Software’s Harris Operating Group Acquires Allscripts Hospitals and Large Physician Practices Business Segment.

Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX:CSU) announced today that it has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, N. Harris Computer Corporation (“Harris”), completed an agreement with Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (“Allscripts”) (NASDAQ:MDRX) to acquire the net assets of Allscripts’ Hospitals and Large Physician Practices business segment. The Hospitals and Large Physician Practices business segment includes the Sunrise™, Paragon®, Allscripts TouchWorks®, Allscripts® Opal and dbMotion™ solutions. The assets of Allscripts Veradigm business segment are not included in this transaction and will continue to be owned by Allscripts going forward. “We have been watching and admiring the hospitals and large physician practices franchise for many years,” said Harris CEO Jeff Bender. “We believe that we are the perfect forever home for the many talented employees and loyal customers that are the backbone of the franchise. We are excited to begin the next chapter in our Harris story, continuing to serve those who serve us in the communities where we live, by partnering with healthcare professionals to deliver care that improves lives.” Jerry Canada, Harris Group President for Healthcare, added, “Allscripts has a long and rich history of providing solutions to healthcare organizations. Harris is excited to welcome the staff and customers that helped make Allscripts a success in the hospitals and large physician practices segment. We believe that the employees and customers of both organizations will benefit from the possibilities created by this forever relationship. I have personally been fortunate to engage with the leadership team during this process and I am looking forward to exploring and realizing our potential together.” “The medical industry we faithfully serve has gone through tremendous change and the needs of the customers in our different business segments continue to evolve in different ways. We think this transaction maximizes focus as well as future opportunity for our clients, our more than 7,500 associates and our shareholders,” said Paul M. Black, Allscripts Chief Executive Officer. “Harris has demonstrated excellence in software development, customer satisfaction and worldwide growth in healthcare. We are pleased that our solutions will be a key strategic component of Harris’ plans to becoming leaders in digital health. As the cornerstone in the Harris portfolio, we are proud that our customers will continue to benefit from a true platform of health.” The purchase price consideration is up to US $700 million cash, consisting of a fixed price of $670 million to be paid at closing, plus contingent consideration of up to $30 million based on performance of the business during the two years following transaction closing. Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2022. Allscripts’ Hospitals and Large Physician Practices gross revenue for the period ended December 31, 2021 was US $928M. Constellation expects to finance the Allscripts acquisition on a stand-alone basis. About the Harris Operating Group Harris provides mission critical software solutions for the Public Sector, Healthcare, Utilities and Private Sector verticals throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Harris’ focus is on creating long-term relationships with its customers and ensuring that it meets the changing needs of its customers over time. Further information about Harris may be obtained from its website at www.harriscomputer.com. About Constellation Software Inc. Constellation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CSU”. Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. About Allscripts Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog. For further information, contact: Constellation Software Inc. Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer Tel: (416) 861-9677 jbaksh@csisoftware.com www.csisoftware.com Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Investors: Jenny Gelinas 312-506-1237 Jenny.Gelinas@allscripts.com Media: Tom Lynch 312-386-6765 tom.lynch@allscripts.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.66 percent and weekly performance of 3.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, MDRX reached to a volume of 5757661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDRX shares is $20.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

MDRX stock trade performance evaluation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.10. With this latest performance, MDRX shares gained by 0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.10 for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.34, while it was recorded at 19.98 for the last single week of trading, and 17.02 for the last 200 days.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.92 and a Gross Margin at +39.69. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.01.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. go to 8.00%.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,452 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,846,502, which is approximately 9.295% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,268,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $266.95 million in MDRX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $203.01 million in MDRX stock with ownership of nearly -5.52% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:MDRX] by around 7,694,420 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 13,682,788 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 100,499,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,876,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDRX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 882,080 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,162,064 shares during the same period.