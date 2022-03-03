Wolfe Research slashes price target on First Solar Inc. [FSLR] – find out why.

First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FSLR] closed the trading session at $69.51 on 03/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.01, while the highest price level was $69.66. The company report on March 1, 2022 that First Solar, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and 2022 Guidance.

Net sales of $2.9 billion for 2021 and $0.9 billion for the fourth quarter.

Net income per diluted share of $4.38 for 2021 and $1.23 for the fourth quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.25 percent and weekly performance of 7.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -32.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, FSLR reached to a volume of 8285185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Solar Inc. [FSLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLR shares is $99.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for First Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $116 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for First Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $140 to $120, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on FSLR stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FSLR shares from 92 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Solar Inc. is set at 4.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for FSLR in the course of the last twelve months was 19.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

FSLR stock trade performance evaluation

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.10. With this latest performance, FSLR shares dropped by -11.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.09 for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.05, while it was recorded at 72.03 for the last single week of trading, and 90.42 for the last 200 days.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Solar Inc. [FSLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.44 and a Gross Margin at +25.12. First Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.69.

Return on Total Capital for FSLR is now 6.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Solar Inc. [FSLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.74. Additionally, FSLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Solar Inc. [FSLR] managed to generate an average of $78,109 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.First Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Solar Inc. [FSLR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Solar Inc. go to 2.19%.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,984 million, or 81.20% of FSLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,598,161, which is approximately 5.082% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,102,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $688.36 million in FSLR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $617.37 million in FSLR stock with ownership of nearly -15.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FSLR] by around 7,728,310 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 6,492,964 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 64,910,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,132,188 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLR stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,284,815 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,542,024 shares during the same period.