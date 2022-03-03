why Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.00

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TRVI] gained 32.02% or 0.28 points to close at $1.15 with a heavy trading volume of 14349823 shares. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Trevi Therapeutics Reports Statistically Significant Result on Interim Analysis from the Ph2 CANAL Trial of Nalbuphine ER in the Treatment of Chronic Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Interim analysis showed primary efficacy endpoint of cough reduction was highly statistically significant (p<0.0001) for Haduvio (nalbuphine ER). Enrollment to be stopped due to strength of the interim data with plans to accelerate development. It opened the trading session at $0.8711, the shares rose to $1.59 and dropped to $0.782, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TRVI points out that the company has recorded -30.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -150.0% lower than its most recent low trading price. If we look at the average trading volume of 324.38K shares, TRVI reached to a volume of 14349823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRVI shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on TRVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for TRVI stock

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 150.00. With this latest performance, TRVI shares gained by 80.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.57 for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6641, while it was recorded at 0.7388 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3680 for the last 200 days.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for TRVI is now -67.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.81. Additionally, TRVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI] managed to generate an average of -$1,489,000 per employee.Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI]

There are presently around $16 million, or 55.50% of TRVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRVI stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 5,940,796, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.05% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GP A, LLC, holding 4,824,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.2 million in TRVI stocks shares; and TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., currently with $4.2 million in TRVI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trevi Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TRVI] by around 6,823,274 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,276,931 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 9,894,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,994,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRVI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,469,180 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,268,931 shares during the same period.