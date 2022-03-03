why Radian Group Inc. [RDN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.61

Radian Group Inc. [NYSE: RDN] gained 5.31% or 1.24 points to close at $24.60 with a heavy trading volume of 3822674 shares. The company report on February 22, 2022 that Radian Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

— Fourth quarter GAAP net income of $193 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, and full year GAAP net income of $601 million, or $3.16 per diluted share —- MI New Insurance Written of $92 billion for 2021; second highest annual volume in Company’s history —- homegenius revenues increase 45% in 2021 to $149 million —- Provision for losses of $(46.2) million in the fourth quarter of 2021 favorably impacted by positive development on prior period defaults —- Book value per share grows 9% year-over-year to $24.28 —- Company purchases 17.8 million shares or $399.1 million of Radian Group common stock during 2021 –.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, of $193.4 million, or $1.07 per diluted share. This compares with net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, of $148.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted share.

It opened the trading session at $23.62, the shares rose to $24.77 and dropped to $23.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RDN points out that the company has recorded 4.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -28.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, RDN reached to a volume of 3822674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Radian Group Inc. [RDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDN shares is $28.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Radian Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Radian Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on RDN stock. On June 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for RDN shares from 16 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radian Group Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for RDN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.35.

Trading performance analysis for RDN stock

Radian Group Inc. [RDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14. With this latest performance, RDN shares gained by 9.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.50 for Radian Group Inc. [RDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.54, while it was recorded at 23.84 for the last single week of trading, and 22.63 for the last 200 days.

Radian Group Inc. [RDN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Radian Group Inc. [RDN] shares currently have an operating margin of +63.85. Radian Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.81.

Radian Group Inc. [RDN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Radian Group Inc. go to 23.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Radian Group Inc. [RDN]

There are presently around $3,820 million, or 94.20% of RDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,913,965, which is approximately -1.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,121,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $376.6 million in RDN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $345.34 million in RDN stock with ownership of nearly -5.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Radian Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Radian Group Inc. [NYSE:RDN] by around 12,994,198 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 21,896,866 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 128,639,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,530,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDN stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,064,367 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,810,412 shares during the same period.