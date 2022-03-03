why HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.57

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOK] traded at a high on 03/01/22, posting a 5.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.52. The company report on March 1, 2022 that HOOKIPA Pharma Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Non-Voting Convertible Preferred Stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: HOOK), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock and shares of its non-voting Series A convertible preferred stock in an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”). HOOKIPA also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional fifteen percent (15%) of the shares of common stock offered in the Offering, including the shares of common stock underlying the non-voting Series A convertible preferred stock. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the size or terms of the offering. All of the securities in the Offering are to be sold by HOOKIPA.

SVB Leerink and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers of the Offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6014170 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stands at 15.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.32%.

The market cap for HOOK stock reached $78.62 million, with 32.87 million shares outstanding and 21.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.72M shares, HOOK reached a trading volume of 6014170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOK shares is $8.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on HOOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64.

How has HOOK stock performed recently?

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, HOOK shares gained by 83.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.77 for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.95, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading, and 6.06 for the last 200 days.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. go to 2.00%.

Insider trade positions for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [HOOK]

There are presently around $35 million, or 70.30% of HOOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOK stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 2,385,136, which is approximately 29.324% of the company’s market cap and around 15.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,090,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.27 million in HOOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.06 million in HOOK stock with ownership of nearly 15.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOK] by around 2,944,946 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,563,948 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 9,433,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,942,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOK stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 709,962 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,150,455 shares during the same period.