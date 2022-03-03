why Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.91

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] traded at a high on 03/02/22, posting a 2.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.30. The company report on February 28, 2022 that BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP TO PRESENT AT CITI’S 2022 GLOBAL PROPERTY CEO CONFERENCE.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) today announced that the Company will present at Citi’s 2022 Global Property CEO Conference Monday, March 7, 2022 from 2:45 PM ET to 3:20 PM ET.

Event: Brixmor Property Group Presentation at Citi’s 2022 Global Property CEO Conference.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6843347 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Brixmor Property Group Inc. stands at 3.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.93%.

The market cap for BRX stock reached $7.30 billion, with 298.14 million shares outstanding and 296.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, BRX reached a trading volume of 6843347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $27.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $25 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on BRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRX in the course of the last twelve months was 201.75.

How has BRX stock performed recently?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.27. With this latest performance, BRX shares dropped by -0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.74 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.16, while it was recorded at 25.11 for the last single week of trading, and 23.78 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. go to -4.03%.

Insider trade positions for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

There are presently around $7,263 million, or 99.04% of BRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,821,183, which is approximately 0.971% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,956,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $885.96 million in BRX stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $589.91 million in BRX stock with ownership of nearly -7.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

157 institutional holders increased their position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX] by around 22,816,395 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 14,249,898 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 257,692,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,758,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRX stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,430,191 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,569,883 shares during the same period.