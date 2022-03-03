why Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.75

Arlo Technologies Inc. [NYSE: ARLO] jumped around 2.51 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $11.19 at the close of the session, up 28.92%. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Arlo to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading internet-connected security camera brand, today announced that Matthew McRae, CEO, and Gordon Mattingly, CFO, will present at upcoming investor events.

Arlo Technologies Inc. stock is now 6.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARLO Stock saw the intraday high of $11.50 and lowest of $9.835 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.88, which means current price is +49.40% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, ARLO reached a trading volume of 7702128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARLO shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Arlo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Arlo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ARLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arlo Technologies Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01.

How has ARLO stock performed recently?

Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.98. With this latest performance, ARLO shares gained by 28.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.78 for Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.23, while it was recorded at 9.38 for the last single week of trading, and 7.39 for the last 200 days.

Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Arlo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Arlo Technologies Inc. [ARLO]

There are presently around $513 million, or 71.30% of ARLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARLO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,581,668, which is approximately 3.849% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,026,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.31 million in ARLO stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $45.82 million in ARLO stock with ownership of nearly -1.835% of the company’s market capitalization.

84 institutional holders increased their position in Arlo Technologies Inc. [NYSE:ARLO] by around 7,104,756 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 4,306,105 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 47,679,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,090,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARLO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,595,729 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 638,703 shares during the same period.