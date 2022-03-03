Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] Stock trading around $28.41 per share: What’s Next?

Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ: URBN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.95% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.12%. The company report on March 1, 2022 that URBN Reports Q4 Results.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of the Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly and Menus & Venues brands, today announced net income of $41 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.41 for the three months ended January 31, 2022. For the year ended January 31, 2022, net income was $311 million and earnings per diluted share were a record $3.13.

Due to the material impact of COVID-19 on our business operations in fiscal 2021, including mandated store closures, this release includes a comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020. Management views the comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020 as a meaningful measurement of the Company’s business performance. In addition, adjusted results for the three months ended January 31, 2020, exclude store and goodwill impairment charges and income tax expense related to valuation allowances attributable to net losses of certain foreign operations. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included at the end of this release for fiscal 2020 adjustments. There were no adjusted financial measures for fiscal 2022.

Over the last 12 months, URBN stock dropped by -20.66%. The one-year Urban Outfitters Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.2. The average equity rating for URBN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.75 billion, with 98.20 million shares outstanding and 59.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, URBN stock reached a trading volume of 4353905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URBN shares is $35.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Urban Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $36 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Urban Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $40, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on URBN stock. On May 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for URBN shares from 30 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Outfitters Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for URBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for URBN in the course of the last twelve months was 42.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

URBN Stock Performance Analysis:

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.12. With this latest performance, URBN shares dropped by -1.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.21 for Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.23, while it was recorded at 27.27 for the last single week of trading, and 33.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Urban Outfitters Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.56 and a Gross Margin at +25.43. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.04.

Return on Total Capital for URBN is now 0.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.94. Additionally, URBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] managed to generate an average of $65 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Urban Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,896 million, or 73.60% of URBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URBN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,143,391, which is approximately 9.62% of the company’s market cap and around 39.08% of the total institutional ownership; SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 9,052,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $245.06 million in URBN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $183.93 million in URBN stock with ownership of nearly 0.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ:URBN] by around 8,095,798 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 9,498,953 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 52,437,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,032,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URBN stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,456,243 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,288,809 shares during the same period.