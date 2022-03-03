Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] moved up 5.77: Why It’s Important

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.70 during the day while it closed the day at $1.65. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Ur-Energy Announces Senior Leadership Changes.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the “Company” or “Ur-Energy”) announces that Jeffrey T. Klenda, the Company’s Chairman, CEO and President is resigning as chief executive officer, effective on March 1, 2022. John W. Cash, the Company’s current Vice President Regulatory Affairs, has been named as the new Chief Executive Officer and has been appointed to serve as a member of the Board of Directors effective on the same date. Mr. Klenda will remain as Chairman and President at this time.

Mr. Klenda is a co-founder of Ur-Energy and has led the Company since its inception, to public listings in Canada (TSX, 2005) and the United States (NYSE American, 2008), the acquisition of the Company’s flagship Lost Creek Project through to its first eight years of production operations and bringing the Shirley Basin project back onto the ISR map where it premiered in situ uranium recovery nearly 60 years ago. After nearly two decades at the helm of Ur‑Energy, Mr. Klenda has decided for personal reasons to step back from the day-to-day chief executive role, while continuing to serve as the Company’s Chairman and President. The Company anticipates that Mr. Klenda’s continuing role as Chairman and President will provide a valuable transition period and will conclude with his retirement following the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2022. At that time, Mr. Cash will also assume the role of President of the Company.

Ur-Energy Inc. stock has also gained 38.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, URG stock has inclined by 10.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.92% and gained 35.25% year-on date.

The market cap for URG stock reached $326.65 million, with 216.01 million shares outstanding and 204.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, URG reached a trading volume of 6174853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]:

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Ur-Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.52, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on URG stock. On December 30, 2010, analysts increased their price target for URG shares from 3 to 4.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11666.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.35.

URG stock trade performance evaluation

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.66. With this latest performance, URG shares gained by 39.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.28 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2744, while it was recorded at 1.4760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4524 for the last 200 days.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.43 and a Gross Margin at -97.90. Ur-Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -177.79.

Return on Total Capital for URG is now -26.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.80. Additionally, URG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] managed to generate an average of -$1,983,114 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 781.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $109 million, or 22.10% of URG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,082,610, which is approximately 2.124% of the company’s market cap and around 2.94% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 8,861,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.82 million in URG stocks shares; and CQS (US), LLC, currently with $13.76 million in URG stock with ownership of nearly 10.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ur-Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX:URG] by around 17,051,250 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 5,542,195 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 46,999,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,593,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URG stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,926,272 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,379,893 shares during the same period.