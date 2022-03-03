The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] Revenue clocked in at $48.55 billion, down -15.83% YTD: What’s Next?

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.33% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.07%. The company report on February 23, 2022 that The TJX Companies, Inc. Reports Very Strong U.S. Open-Only Comp Store Sales Growth of 13% for Q4 FY22 vs. Q4 FY20; FY22 U.S. Open-Only Comp Sales Up 17% vs. FY20; Announces Plans to Increase Dividend 13% and Buy Back $2.25 to $2.50 Billion of Stock.

Q4 FY22 U.S. open-only comp store sales increased 13% over Q4 FY20.

Q4 FY22 overall open-only comp store sales increased 10% over Q4 FY20.

Over the last 12 months, TJX stock dropped by -3.49%. The one-year The TJX Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.77. The average equity rating for TJX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $73.84 billion, with 1.20 billion shares outstanding and 1.19 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.60M shares, TJX stock reached a trading volume of 6143188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $81.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $83 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $86 to $73, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on TJX stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TJX shares from 81 to 78.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 18.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TJX Stock Performance Analysis:

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.07. With this latest performance, TJX shares dropped by -10.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.72 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.73, while it was recorded at 64.79 for the last single week of trading, and 69.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The TJX Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.79 and a Gross Margin at +28.50. The TJX Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.08.

The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

TJX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 12.00%.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $69,041 million, or 92.20% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,858,041, which is approximately -0.857% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 83,641,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.34 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.89 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly -4.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The TJX Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 958 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 67,976,812 shares. Additionally, 634 investors decreased positions by around 63,809,904 shares, while 228 investors held positions by with 948,664,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,080,451,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 242 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,636,933 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 8,865,535 shares during the same period.