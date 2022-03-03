SunPower Corporation [SPWR] moved down -1.56: Why It’s Important

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] price plunged by -1.56 percent to reach at -$0.28. The company report on March 1, 2022 that SunPower Creates Energy Efficient Neighborhoods Across the Nation with Landsea Homes.

Exclusive agreement provides solar and battery storage to communities in California, Florida, Arizona and Texas to help protect homeowners against power outages and rising electricity bills

.

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services provider, and Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, today announced a multi-year exclusive agreement in which SunPower will be the only provider of solar technology to Landsea Homes across the nation. With this new relationship, all homes built by Landsea Homes in California will include a SunPower Equinox® home solar system designed to offset the home’s energy consumption. Additionally, homebuyers in Arizona, Florida and Texas will have the option to add this technology to their new homes.

A sum of 3679518 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.52M shares. SunPower Corporation shares reached a high of $17.98 and dropped to a low of $16.82 until finishing in the latest session at $17.72.

The one-year SPWR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.32. The average equity rating for SPWR stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SunPower Corporation [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $19.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $35 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for SunPower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $23, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on SPWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33.

SPWR Stock Performance Analysis:

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.41. With this latest performance, SPWR shares gained by 5.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.68 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.01, while it was recorded at 17.47 for the last single week of trading, and 23.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SunPower Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunPower Corporation [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.41 and a Gross Margin at +16.51. SunPower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.33.

SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,130 million, or 39.20% of SPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,279,728, which is approximately 39.296% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,357,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.43 million in SPWR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $90.52 million in SPWR stock with ownership of nearly -1.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunPower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR] by around 13,669,040 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 6,608,679 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 42,482,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,760,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWR stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,778,633 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,959,217 shares during the same period.