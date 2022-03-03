Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] Revenue clocked in at $1.43 billion, up 31.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ: SBLK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.94% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.29%. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Reports Net Profit of $300.2 Million for the Fourth Quarter of 2021 and Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 Per Share.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the “Company” or “Star Bulk”) (Nasdaq: SBLK), a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Unless otherwise indicated or unless the context requires otherwise, all references in this press release to “we,” “us,” “our,” or similar references, mean Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and, where applicable, its consolidated subsidiaries.

Over the last 12 months, SBLK stock rose by 110.73%. The one-year Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.15. The average equity rating for SBLK stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.82 billion, with 102.15 million shares outstanding and 96.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, SBLK stock reached a trading volume of 3739310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBLK shares is $35.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pareto have made an estimate for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBLK in the course of the last twelve months was 16.90.

SBLK Stock Performance Analysis:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, SBLK shares gained by 34.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.00 for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.04, while it was recorded at 29.64 for the last single week of trading, and 21.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Fundamentals:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,379 million, or 54.30% of SBLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBLK stocks are: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 25,993,242, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,172,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.64 million in SBLK stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $56.23 million in SBLK stock with ownership of nearly 19.101% of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ:SBLK] by around 3,834,543 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 9,227,145 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 37,698,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,760,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBLK stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,551,278 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,485,582 shares during the same period.