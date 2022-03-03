Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] is 11.81% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE: SAVE] gained 1.20% on the last trading session, reaching $24.43 price per share at the time. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Spirit Expands in Mexico with New, Daily Nonstop Flights from Monterrey to Austin & Houston.

The brightest planes in the sky will fly over the mountains of Northeastern Mexico for the first time this summer. Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) announced two daily nonstop flights from Monterrey International Airport (MTY) to George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), starting in June 2022.

Spirit initially entered Mexico in 2003 when its first flight landed at Cancun International Airport (CUN) and continued to invest in the country by adding new stations at Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) in 2012 and Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) in 2021. This new MTY service is an expansion inland in addition to the popular beach destinations, focused on connecting friends and relatives with affordable flights.

Spirit Airlines Inc. represents 108.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.65 billion with the latest information. SAVE stock price has been found in the range of $24.34 to $25.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.95M shares, SAVE reached a trading volume of 4233953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVE shares is $31.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Spirit Airlines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $31 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Spirit Airlines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on SAVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Airlines Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.26.

Trading performance analysis for SAVE stock

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, SAVE shares gained by 13.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.52 for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.42, while it was recorded at 24.69 for the last single week of trading, and 26.00 for the last 200 days.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.35 and a Gross Margin at -9.25. Spirit Airlines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.16.

Spirit Airlines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]

There are presently around $1,632 million, or 63.20% of SAVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,787,189, which is approximately 0.552% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,168,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.19 million in SAVE stocks shares; and APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $105.99 million in SAVE stock with ownership of nearly 48.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit Airlines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE:SAVE] by around 13,293,228 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 14,995,768 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 39,297,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,586,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVE stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,553,334 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,171,229 shares during the same period.