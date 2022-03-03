Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] gain 14.72% so far this year. What now?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RIGL] traded at a high on 03/02/22, posting a 21.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.04. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Rigel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

– Fourth quarter total revenues of $20.4 million; full year total revenues of $149.2 million.

– On track to report topline data from Phase 3 pivotal trials of fostamatinib in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA) and COVID-19 in mid-2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4197541 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 10.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.09%.

The market cap for RIGL stock reached $507.56 million, with 170.89 million shares outstanding and 170.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, RIGL reached a trading volume of 4197541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIGL shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2019, representing the official price target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on RIGL stock. On March 01, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for RIGL shares from 9 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIGL in the course of the last twelve months was 61.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

How has RIGL stock performed recently?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.51. With this latest performance, RIGL shares gained by 18.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.87 for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.53, while it was recorded at 2.61 for the last single week of trading, and 3.36 for the last 200 days.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.67 and a Gross Margin at +99.18. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.38.

Return on Total Capital for RIGL is now -35.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.87. Additionally, RIGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] managed to generate an average of -$176,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]

There are presently around $345 million, or 83.00% of RIGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIGL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,571,593, which is approximately -3.803% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,551,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.55 million in RIGL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $22.66 million in RIGL stock with ownership of nearly -0.607% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RIGL] by around 13,489,690 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 13,701,095 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 110,192,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,383,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIGL stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,907,817 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 5,467,535 shares during the same period.