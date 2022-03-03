RBC Capital Mkts lifts Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] jumped around 0.27 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $47.40 at the close of the session, up 0.57%. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Ovintiv Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2021 Financial and Operating Results.

Company Increases Quarterly Dividend by 43%; Underpinned by Leading 2022 Capital Efficiency.

Ovintiv Inc. stock is now 40.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OVV Stock saw the intraday high of $49.10 and lowest of $47.135 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.90, which means current price is +41.11% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, OVV reached a trading volume of 4358461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVV shares is $51.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Ovintiv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on OVV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc. is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OVV in the course of the last twelve months was 9.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has OVV stock performed recently?

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.53. With this latest performance, OVV shares gained by 22.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.26 for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.68, while it was recorded at 44.30 for the last single week of trading, and 33.01 for the last 200 days.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ovintiv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

There are presently around $9,306 million, or 73.00% of OVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,407,355, which is approximately 0.571% of the company’s market cap and around 0.93% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 21,828,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in OVV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.03 billion in OVV stock with ownership of nearly 3.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

188 institutional holders increased their position in Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV] by around 29,172,753 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 21,707,050 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 146,576,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,456,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OVV stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,562,505 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,533,117 shares during the same period.