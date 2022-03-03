Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] is -18.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE: PSTG] gained 4.00% on the last trading session, reaching $26.50 price per share at the time. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Pure Storage Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Q4 revenue grew 41% year-over-year.

Pure Storage Inc. represents 287.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.69 billion with the latest information. PSTG stock price has been found in the range of $25.71 to $26.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, PSTG reached a trading volume of 6294617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTG shares is $36.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Pure Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $30 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Pure Storage Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on PSTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pure Storage Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSTG in the course of the last twelve months was 32.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for PSTG stock

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.54. With this latest performance, PSTG shares gained by 0.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.22 for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.15, while it was recorded at 26.02 for the last single week of trading, and 24.86 for the last 200 days.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.61 and a Gross Margin at +68.27. Pure Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.75.

Return on Total Capital for PSTG is now -14.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.12. Additionally, PSTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] managed to generate an average of -$74,231 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Pure Storage Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pure Storage Inc. go to 76.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]

There are presently around $6,052 million, or 84.20% of PSTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 30,191,038, which is approximately 18.977% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,165,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $692.17 million in PSTG stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $441.25 million in PSTG stock with ownership of nearly -0.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

210 institutional holders increased their position in Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE:PSTG] by around 30,363,414 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 25,915,881 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 181,255,799 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,535,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTG stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,390,555 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,139,782 shares during the same period.