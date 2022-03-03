Phunware Inc. [PHUN] moved down -1.71: Why It’s Important

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] closed the trading session at $2.88 on 03/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.78, while the highest price level was $2.95. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Phunware Announces PhunToken Uniswap Liquidity Pool Rewards Program.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today the launch of its PhunToken (PHTK) liquidity pool rewards program for an Ether (ETH) – PHTK trading pair at Uniswap V2. PHTK is currently available for purchase here with US Dollars (USD), Bitcoin (BTC) or ETH.

The liquidity pool rewards program is expected to launch next month and the first reward will be distributed in April to eligible whitelisted wallets. These rewards are paid in PHTK to every eligible liquidity provider that locks ETH and PHTK on Uniswap for at least 30 days. These rewards are in addition to the anticipated 0.3% fee liquidity providers typically get from Uniswap trades on trading pairs they provide liquidity to in the market. Only a limited number of liquidity providers who register here will be whitelisted.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.51 percent and weekly performance of 2.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 159.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.70M shares, PHUN reached to a volume of 7293389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phunware Inc. [PHUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $5.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Phunware Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

PHUN stock trade performance evaluation

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.13. With this latest performance, PHUN shares gained by 29.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 159.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.63 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.85, while it was recorded at 2.92 for the last single week of trading, and 2.12 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22 million, or 12.00% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,289,375, which is approximately 38.694% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,177,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.45 million in PHUN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.92 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly -2.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 2,591,862 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 883,119 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 4,111,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,586,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,228,296 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 495,806 shares during the same period.