Nucor Corporation [NUE] stock Downgrade by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $102

Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] price surged by 5.35 percent to reach at $7.01. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Nucor Chief Financial Officer Jim Frias to Retire; Steve Laxton to be Promoted.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that Jim Frias, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Executive Vice President, plans to retire effective June 11, 2022, and will transition out of the role as of March 6, 2022. Steve Laxton, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Planning, has been named his successor. Messrs. Frias and Laxton will work together over the next several months to conduct a seamless transition of CFO responsibilities.

Mr. Frias, 65, joined Nucor in 1991 as Controller of Nucor Building Systems – Indiana. Over the years, he took on roles with increasing levels of responsibility, serving as Controller of Nucor Steel – Indiana and later as Corporate Controller. He was promoted to Vice President in 2006 and has served as Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Executive Vice President since January 2010.

A sum of 3688541 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.41M shares. Nucor Corporation shares reached a high of $139.13 and dropped to a low of $130.45 until finishing in the latest session at $138.01.

The one-year NUE stock forecast points to a potential downside of -20.5. The average equity rating for NUE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nucor Corporation [NUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $114.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Nucor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Nucor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $120, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on NUE stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NUE shares from 123 to 108.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corporation is set at 5.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUE in the course of the last twelve months was 35.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

NUE Stock Performance Analysis:

Nucor Corporation [NUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.98. With this latest performance, NUE shares gained by 36.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.58 for Nucor Corporation [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.57, while it was recorded at 130.32 for the last single week of trading, and 108.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nucor Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nucor Corporation [NUE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.54 and a Gross Margin at +30.22. Nucor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.72.

Nucor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

NUE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corporation go to 37.75%.

Nucor Corporation [NUE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,467 million, or 79.10% of NUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,844,909, which is approximately -2.591% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 27,241,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.57 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.94 billion in NUE stock with ownership of nearly -5.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nucor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 532 institutional holders increased their position in Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE] by around 7,874,414 shares. Additionally, 470 investors decreased positions by around 14,768,373 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 187,028,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,671,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUE stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,255,767 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 1,507,959 shares during the same period.