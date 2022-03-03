Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] is -22.81% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KIND] slipped around -0.15 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.09 at the close of the session, down -2.40%. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Nextdoor Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Nextdoor will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET today to discuss these results and outlook. A live webcast of our fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release call will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Nextdoor’s Investor Relations website located at investors.nextdoor.com. After the live event, the audio recording for the webcast can be accessed on the same website for approximately one year.

Nextdoor has also posted a Shareholder Letter on its Investor Relations website, which provides an overview of business performance for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stock is now -22.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KIND Stock saw the intraday high of $6.255 and lowest of $5.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.59, which means current price is +25.05% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, KIND reached a trading volume of 4700809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIND shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIND stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on KIND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78.

How has KIND stock performed recently?

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.22. With this latest performance, KIND shares gained by 7.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.67% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.90 for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.63, while it was recorded at 6.19 for the last single week of trading, and 9.43 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]

There are presently around $435 million, or 68.38% of KIND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIND stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,874,248, which is approximately 118.132% of the company’s market cap and around 0.86% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,619,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.07 million in KIND stocks shares; and INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC, currently with $33.41 million in KIND stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

81 institutional holders increased their position in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KIND] by around 48,530,988 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 15,407,713 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 5,718,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,656,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIND stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,626,053 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 13,264,746 shares during the same period.