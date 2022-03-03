Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] – find out why.

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] surged by $1.5 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $268.50 during the day while it closed the day at $264.69. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Snowflake Announces Intent to Acquire Streamlit to Empower Developers and Data Scientists to Mobilize the World’s Data.

The acquisition will enable developers to build apps using tools they love with simplified data access and governance.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, and Streamlit, a framework built to simplify and accelerate the creation of data applications, today announced that they have signed a definitive agreement for Snowflake to acquire Streamlit. With this strategic acquisition, the two companies will join forces to unlock the unrealized potential of data and make it easier to build beautiful applications. Closing of the acquisition is subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Snowflake Inc. stock has also gained 4.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNOW stock has declined by -22.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.03% and lost -21.86% year-on date.

The market cap for SNOW stock reached $79.78 billion, with 303.01 million shares outstanding and 264.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 10602092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $383.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SNOW shares from 393 to 367.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 19.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 77.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 2880.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

SNOW stock trade performance evaluation

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.77. With this latest performance, SNOW shares dropped by -4.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.37 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 294.41, while it was recorded at 266.57 for the last single week of trading, and 298.08 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.87 and a Gross Margin at +58.84. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.06.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -18.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.14. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] managed to generate an average of -$216,073 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snowflake Inc. go to -0.14%.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $54,883 million, or 70.30% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 25,102,653, which is approximately -15.361% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 17,001,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.47 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $4.27 billion in SNOW stock with ownership of nearly -3.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snowflake Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 590 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 25,967,374 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 22,766,746 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 159,797,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,531,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 242 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,929,274 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 3,569,627 shares during the same period.