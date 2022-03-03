Molina Healthcare Inc. [MOH] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $335

Molina Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: MOH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.63% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.37%. The company report on February 25, 2022 that Molina Healthcare Set to Join S&P 500; Range Resources to Join S&P MidCap 400; Golden Entertainment to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will replace IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) will replace Molina Healthcare in the S&P MidCap 400, and Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASD:GDEN) will replace Range Resources in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 2. S&P 500 constituent S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) is acquiring IHS Markit in a transaction expected to be completed on February 28.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Over the last 12 months, MOH stock rose by 39.94%. The one-year Molina Healthcare Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.94. The average equity rating for MOH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.60 billion, with 58.40 million shares outstanding and 57.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 326.96K shares, MOH stock reached a trading volume of 13972433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Molina Healthcare Inc. [MOH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOH shares is $342.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Molina Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Molina Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $336, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on MOH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Molina Healthcare Inc. is set at 12.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 135.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOH in the course of the last twelve months was 8.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

MOH Stock Performance Analysis:

Molina Healthcare Inc. [MOH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, MOH shares gained by 9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.82 for Molina Healthcare Inc. [MOH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 300.72, while it was recorded at 309.71 for the last single week of trading, and 279.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Molina Healthcare Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Molina Healthcare Inc. [MOH] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.67. Molina Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.05.

Molina Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

MOH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Molina Healthcare Inc. go to 20.52%.

Molina Healthcare Inc. [MOH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,920 million, or 96.10% of MOH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,448,003, which is approximately 0.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,343,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 billion in MOH stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.67 billion in MOH stock with ownership of nearly 0.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Molina Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in Molina Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:MOH] by around 2,461,930 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 3,243,275 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 48,545,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,250,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOH stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 445,487 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 454,841 shares during the same period.