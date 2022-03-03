Moderna Inc. [MRNA] is -41.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] closed the trading session at $147.86 on 03/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $140.44, while the highest price level was $150.57. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Moderna to Present at Upcoming Conferences in March 2022.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 9th at 9:10 a.m. ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.78 percent and weekly performance of 8.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -60.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -58.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.36M shares, MRNA reached to a volume of 5389167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $240.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $180, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on MRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 11.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MRNA stock trade performance evaluation

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.94. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -12.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.66 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 187.39, while it was recorded at 151.71 for the last single week of trading, and 277.81 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +71.89 and a Gross Margin at +84.53. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +66.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 146.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 75.78.

Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Moderna Inc. [MRNA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Moderna Inc. go to 16.80%.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36,773 million, or 62.00% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 45,772,079, which is approximately 8.42% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,661,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.14 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.1 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly 0.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moderna Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 608 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 21,606,933 shares. Additionally, 608 investors decreased positions by around 18,233,486 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 206,103,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,943,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 206 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,389,166 shares, while 230 institutional investors sold positions of 5,073,579 shares during the same period.