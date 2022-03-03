McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] Stock trading around $240.94 per share: What’s Next?

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] traded at a high on 03/02/22, posting a 0.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $240.94. The company report on February 20, 2022 that McDonald’s Board of Directors Issues Statement in Response to Carl Icahn.

Company is on track to achieve industry-leading goal of sourcing U.S. pork from confirmed pregnant sows not housed in gestation crates by 2024.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) Board of Directors today issued the following statement in response to a director notification nomination from Carl Icahn:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4481286 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of McDonald’s Corporation stands at 1.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.61%.

The market cap for MCD stock reached $176.85 billion, with 747.24 million shares outstanding and 746.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, MCD reached a trading volume of 4481286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $284.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price from $275 to $300. The new note on the price target was released on December 30, 2021, representing the official price target for McDonald’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $271 to $314, while Tigress Financial kept a Buy rating on MCD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corporation is set at 5.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 55.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has MCD stock performed recently?

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.76. With this latest performance, MCD shares dropped by -7.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.98 for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 257.97, while it was recorded at 243.96 for the last single week of trading, and 245.79 for the last 200 days.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.09 and a Gross Margin at +53.87. McDonald’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.49.

McDonald’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corporation go to 12.97%.

Insider trade positions for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]

There are presently around $120,394 million, or 69.40% of MCD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,964,993, which is approximately 0.837% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 52,918,755 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.68 billion in MCD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.86 billion in MCD stock with ownership of nearly 2.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McDonald’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,460 institutional holders increased their position in McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD] by around 26,302,969 shares. Additionally, 1,019 investors decreased positions by around 24,339,819 shares, while 352 investors held positions by with 451,773,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 502,416,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCD stock had 325 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,643,143 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 3,273,409 shares during the same period.