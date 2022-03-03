Market cap of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] reaches 106.76B – now what?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.84% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.67%. The company report on February 16, 2022 that GM, Marcus by Goldman Sachs and Mastercard Introduce the My GM Rewards Card™ Designed with Digital Features and with Customer Appreciation Top of Mind.

To show customer appreciation, the team behind The My GM Rewards Card will kick-off Appreciation Experiences during DAYTONA 500 weekend with Austin Dillon.

General Motors, with Marcus by Goldman Sachs® and Mastercard, recently launched the My GM Rewards Card™, a new rewards credit card built to reward customers at almost every turn. This exciting launch supports GM’s customer-centric brand experience with the added value of streamlined, rewarding financial experiences from Marcus.

Over the last 12 months, GS stock dropped by -0.83%. The one-year The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.0. The average equity rating for GS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $106.76 billion, with 348.30 million shares outstanding and 332.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, GS stock reached a trading volume of 5624806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $443.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $490 to $475. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $479, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on GS stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GS shares from 440 to 450.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 10.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 651.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for GS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.80.

GS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.67. With this latest performance, GS shares dropped by -5.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.45 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 367.60, while it was recorded at 340.20 for the last single week of trading, and 383.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.43. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65.

GS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 11.97%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $79,283 million, or 73.60% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,131,505, which is approximately 0.589% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,795,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.81 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.05 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly 2.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,047 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 13,925,695 shares. Additionally, 627 investors decreased positions by around 11,027,193 shares, while 293 investors held positions by with 216,615,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,568,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 231 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,522,945 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 1,165,907 shares during the same period.