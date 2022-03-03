Market cap of Sky Harbour Group Corporation [SKYH] reaches 941.48M – now what?

Sky Harbour Group Corporation [AMEX: SKYH] gained 1.71% or 0.26 points to close at $15.49 with a heavy trading volume of 5528926 shares.

It opened the trading session at $14.21, the shares rose to $21.36 and dropped to $13.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SKYH points out that the company has recorded 53.37% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -195.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 649.55K shares, SKYH reached to a volume of 5528926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sky Harbour Group Corporation [SKYH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sky Harbour Group Corporation is set at 2.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for SKYH stock

Sky Harbour Group Corporation [SKYH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.59. With this latest performance, SKYH shares gained by 142.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.91 for Sky Harbour Group Corporation [SKYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.14, while it was recorded at 13.12 for the last single week of trading, and 9.85 for the last 200 days.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation [SKYH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sky Harbour Group Corporation [SKYH] managed to generate an average of -$1,008,268 per employee.Sky Harbour Group Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.80 and a Current Ratio set at 22.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sky Harbour Group Corporation [SKYH]

There are presently around $182 million, or 80.20% of SKYH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKYH stocks are: KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 1,883,584, which is approximately 7.816% of the company’s market cap and around 30.12% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 954,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.53 million in SKYH stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $13.71 million in SKYH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Sky Harbour Group Corporation [AMEX:SKYH] by around 2,019,435 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,444,365 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 7,503,428 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,967,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKYH stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,228,741 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 995,108 shares during the same period.