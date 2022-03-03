Market cap of Phillips 66 [PSX] reaches 36.44B – now what?

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] price surged by 2.60 percent to reach at $2.14. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Phillips 66 Adds 2050 Target to Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reductions Plans.

Company’s newest target would reduce Scope 1 and 2 manufacturing-related emissions intensity 50% by 2050.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) announced today that it intends to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions intensity from its operations companywide 50% by 2050. The new target builds upon the company’s previously announced Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions reduction targets.

A sum of 3641505 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.57M shares. Phillips 66 shares reached a high of $85.16 and dropped to a low of $82.60 until finishing in the latest session at $84.31.

The one-year PSX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.44. The average equity rating for PSX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Phillips 66 [PSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $99.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $100 to $104. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $97 to $104, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PSX stock. On December 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PSX shares from 83 to 93.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 3.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 14.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Phillips 66 [PSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, PSX shares dropped by -0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.89 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.18, while it was recorded at 83.78 for the last single week of trading, and 78.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phillips 66 Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 [PSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.09 and a Gross Margin at +3.02. Phillips 66’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.37.

Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

PSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to 13.00%.

Phillips 66 [PSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,083 million, or 71.10% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,385,615, which is approximately 0.477% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,303,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.57 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.43 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly -0.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 683 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 20,895,364 shares. Additionally, 545 investors decreased positions by around 18,510,284 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 265,847,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,253,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 195 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,677,864 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,245,416 shares during the same period.