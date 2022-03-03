Market cap of Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] reaches 10.94M – now what?

Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ: GRIL] slipped around -0.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.47 at the close of the session, down -9.46%. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Pokemoto Opens First of Six locations in Florida Market.

Muscle Maker, Inc.’s Pokemoto Division Executes on its Growth Strategy, Opens First Florida Location in Miami Beach, Five Additional Florida Locations on the Horizon .

via NewMediaWire – Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL), which owns the Muscle Maker Grill Restaurants, Superfit Foods and Pokemoto concepts, today announced its Pokemoto subsidiary has opened its first Florida location in Miami Beach, Florida. The south Florida non-traditional ghost kitchen location is within a new state-of-the-art food court and will have kiosks for guests to order directly as well as service delivery orders through third party delivery apps. The location will serve Pokemoto and other ghost kitchen menu items to satisfy the Miami Beach audience.

Muscle Maker Inc. stock is now -35.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GRIL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.65 and lowest of $0.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.65, which means current price is +22.92% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 848.06K shares, GRIL reached a trading volume of 11989998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Muscle Maker Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.19. With this latest performance, GRIL shares dropped by -27.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.53 for Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6156, while it was recorded at 0.4673 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0503 for the last 200 days.

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -218.17 and a Gross Margin at -26.02. Muscle Maker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -225.76.

Return on Total Capital for GRIL is now -219.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -291.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -334.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -120.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.18. Additionally, GRIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Muscle Maker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]

There are presently around $2 million, or 28.00% of GRIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRIL stocks are: ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,995,882, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; EMPERY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 928,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.48 million in GRIL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.32 million in GRIL stock with ownership of nearly 0.874% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ:GRIL] by around 3,272,827 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 53,051 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 827,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,153,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRIL stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,070,013 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 39,244 shares during the same period.