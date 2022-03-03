Market cap of Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] reaches 26.58B – now what?

Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE: HRL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.90% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.83%. The company report on March 1, 2022 that HORMEL FOODS REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER SALES AND REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE.

The company delivered sales and earnings growth, overcoming challenging operating conditions.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a leading global branded food company, today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. All comparisons are to the first quarter of fiscal 2021 unless otherwise noted.

Over the last 12 months, HRL stock rose by 7.56%. The one-year Hormel Foods Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.98. The average equity rating for HRL stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.58 billion, with 542.60 million shares outstanding and 284.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, HRL stock reached a trading volume of 3972339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRL shares is $46.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRL stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Hormel Foods Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Hormel Foods Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hormel Foods Corporation is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRL in the course of the last twelve months was 107.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

HRL Stock Performance Analysis:

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.83. With this latest performance, HRL shares gained by 6.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.80 for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.24, while it was recorded at 48.63 for the last single week of trading, and 45.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hormel Foods Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.97 and a Gross Margin at +17.20. Hormel Foods Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.04.

Hormel Foods Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

HRL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hormel Foods Corporation go to 7.90%.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,105 million, or 42.80% of HRL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,953,376, which is approximately 0.585% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 29,141,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in HRL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.42 billion in HRL stock with ownership of nearly 1.986% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hormel Foods Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 341 institutional holders increased their position in Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE:HRL] by around 15,948,766 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 12,804,492 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 195,414,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,167,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRL stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,279,221 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,132,574 shares during the same period.