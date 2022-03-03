Market Analysts see X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XFOR] gained 9.44% or 0.17 points to close at $1.97 with a heavy trading volume of 4526411 shares. The company report on March 1, 2022 that X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel CXCR4-targeted small molecule therapeutics to benefit patients with diseases of the immune system, today announced that, on February 28, 2022 the Compensation Committee of X4’s Board of Directors issued inducement awards to new employees under the X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2019 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “2019 Inducement Plan”). The 2019 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee of X4. The inducement awards consist of options to purchase an aggregate of 22,250 shares of X4’s common stock and restricted stock units covering 3,500 shares of X4’s common stock. These stock awards were granted as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with X4 in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $1.50 per share, which is equal to the closing price of X4’s common stock on February 28, 2022. Each option will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36 months, subject to the employee’s continued employment with X4 on such vesting dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2019 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grant.

It opened the trading session at $2.01, the shares rose to $2.20 and dropped to $1.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XFOR points out that the company has recorded -61.60% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -50.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 896.11K shares, XFOR reached to a volume of 4526411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XFOR shares is $17.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XFOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $20, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on XFOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65.

Trading performance analysis for XFOR stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.11. With this latest performance, XFOR shares dropped by -4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XFOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.27 for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9574, while it was recorded at 1.6820 for the last single week of trading, and 4.7573 for the last 200 days.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]

There are presently around $32 million, or 66.90% of XFOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XFOR stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 2,886,542, which is approximately 36.187% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,264,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.08 million in XFOR stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $2.94 million in XFOR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:XFOR] by around 5,104,809 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 3,378,882 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 9,388,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,872,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XFOR stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,493,643 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,057,206 shares during the same period.