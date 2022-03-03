Market Analysts see Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL] falling to $6.50. Time to buy?

Purple Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ: PRPL] traded at a high on 03/02/22, posting a 16.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.65. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Purple Innovation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results; Board Names Robert DeMartini as Chief Executive Officer.

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) (“Purple”), a comfort innovation company known for creating the “World’s First No Pressure® Mattress,” today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Robert DeMartini Chief Executive Officer, effective upon finalization of an amended and restated employment agreement. DeMartini was appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer in December 2021.

Fourth Quarter Financial Summary (Comparisons versus Fourth Quarter 2020 and 2019)1.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5553673 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Purple Innovation Inc. stands at 14.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.84%.

The market cap for PRPL stock reached $447.28 million, with 66.33 million shares outstanding and 66.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, PRPL reached a trading volume of 5553673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRPL shares is $17.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Purple Innovation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $10 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Purple Innovation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $16, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on PRPL stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PRPL shares from 5.50 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Purple Innovation Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

How has PRPL stock performed recently?

Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.75. With this latest performance, PRPL shares dropped by -20.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.10 for Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.23, while it was recorded at 6.14 for the last single week of trading, and 19.05 for the last 200 days.

Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Purple Innovation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Purple Innovation Inc. go to -8.95%.

Insider trade positions for Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL]

There are presently around $432 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRPL stocks are: COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 16,805,253, which is approximately 103.974% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,930,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.44 million in PRPL stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $39.83 million in PRPL stock with ownership of nearly -3.911% of the company’s market capitalization.

88 institutional holders increased their position in Purple Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ:PRPL] by around 24,687,838 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 20,446,581 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 30,215,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,350,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRPL stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,460,207 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 15,122,314 shares during the same period.