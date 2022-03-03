Market Analysts see Mastercard Incorporated [MA] gaining to $448. Time to buy?

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] slipped around -16.34 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $344.48 at the close of the session, down -4.53%. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced that Michael Miebach, chief executive officer, will present at the virtual Wolfe FinTech Forum on Tuesday, March 8. The discussion will begin at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.

There will be a live audio webcast of each discussion and replays will be archived for 30 days at investor.mastercard.com.

Mastercard Incorporated stock is now -4.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MA Stock saw the intraday high of $361.58 and lowest of $341.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 401.50, which means current price is +4.20% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.98M shares, MA reached a trading volume of 5874573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mastercard Incorporated [MA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $429.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Mastercard Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Mastercard Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $400 to $445, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MA stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MA shares from 428 to 453.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 14.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 46.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MA stock performed recently?

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.47. With this latest performance, MA shares dropped by -9.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.66 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 366.96, while it was recorded at 361.00 for the last single week of trading, and 359.67 for the last 200 days.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mastercard Incorporated [MA] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.94. Mastercard Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 126.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.38.

Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 25.24%.

Insider trade positions for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]

There are presently around $252,935 million, or 77.70% of MA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,152,808, which is approximately -0.087% of the company’s market cap and around 10.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,712,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.64 billion in MA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.24 billion in MA stock with ownership of nearly 4.445% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mastercard Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,448 institutional holders increased their position in Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE:MA] by around 47,503,016 shares. Additionally, 972 investors decreased positions by around 41,075,387 shares, while 329 investors held positions by with 645,674,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 734,252,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MA stock had 311 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,786,168 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 8,848,668 shares during the same period.