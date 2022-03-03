Market Analysts see Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE: JOBY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.15% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.58%. The company report on February 16, 2022 that CEOs of UPST, ENTEF, JOBY and XTMIF Discuss Next Megatrends in Electric Aviation, Fintech, AI, and E-Sports.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF), and Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY).

Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are unleashing trillion dollar market opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:.

Over the last 12 months, JOBY stock dropped by -53.22%. The one-year Joby Aviation Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.45. The average equity rating for JOBY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.99 billion, with 385.56 million shares outstanding and 305.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.11M shares, JOBY stock reached a trading volume of 4501936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBY shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Joby Aviation Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc. is set at 0.50 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

JOBY Stock Performance Analysis:

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.58. With this latest performance, JOBY shares gained by 20.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.98 for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.44, while it was recorded at 4.96 for the last single week of trading, and 8.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Joby Aviation Inc. Fundamentals:

Joby Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 181.80 and a Current Ratio set at 181.80.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $800 million, or 25.00% of JOBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOBY stocks are: INTEL CORP with ownership of 46,040,786, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 49.48% of the total institutional ownership; CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 40,955,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.69 million in JOBY stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $49.26 million in JOBY stock with ownership of nearly -3.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

77 institutional holders increased their position in Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE:JOBY] by around 58,966,600 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 11,775,047 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 85,528,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,270,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOBY stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,593,635 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 7,197,689 shares during the same period.